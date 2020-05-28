North Carolina Senate passes bill to allow bars to open for outdoor seating

Under the legislation, bars would be allowed to open their outdoor seating areas at 50 percent total occupancy.

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Thursday, the North Carolina Senate passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) to allow restaurants and bars to expand outdoor seating equal to 50 percent of total occupancy. The measure passed by a 42-5 margin.

According to a release from Senate Republicans, Gov. Roy Cooper has not said whether he supports or opposes the measure. Under Cooper's executive order, bars are not allowed to reopen until phase three, which could be several weeks away.

Right now, restaurants are allowed to operate indoors or outdoors at half-capacity.

This new measure allows bars to operate outdoors at 50 percent of their total capacity.