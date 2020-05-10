What this intense weekend could mean for North Carolina's Senate race

Little: If there’s anything left that would surprise us, I cannot imagine what it would be. Unless God help us, it’s an international attack or an asteroid hit the planet. I’m not sure that this weekend is going to make a real big impact on either side. Whether it’s the announcement by Tillis that he’s tested positive for Covid-19 or the announcement from the Cunningham campaign that he has the scandal with sending the text messages. The number one story is the president, so any of the other stuff is going to get buried. The other thing, I think most voters are just pretty much locked in as to who they are going to support.”