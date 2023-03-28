North Carolina lawmakers override Gov. Coopers gun bill veto

Republicans only need one Democrat to side with them in the House to override Cooper's veto and make the North Carolina gun bill law.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are one step closer to making it easier to buy a gun in our state.

Senators voted to override Governor Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 41 Tuesday.

The bill would've eliminated the need for a local sheriff to issue a permit before someone could buy a handgun.

Now, it heads to the House.

Republicans only need one Democrat to side with them in the House to override Cooper's veto and make the bill law.

When the bill originally passed the house, three Democrats did vote to approve it.

Monday night, Gov. Cooper tweeted the following:

Hours after children were shot to death in their school, NC GOP leaders announced a vote to eliminate strong NC background checks and make it easier for dangerous people to buy guns and take them on some school grounds. Outrageous. I am mourning the loss of these children and school staff. Parents woke up fearful. Children woke up anxious. We don’t need to live this way and our kids don’t need to die this way. Lawmakers should stop going backward and start moving forward on gun safety.

