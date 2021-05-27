North Carolina state senators propose 'return-to-work' bonuses

The proposal seeks for bonuses of $1,500 or $800 to be allowed only if federal labor officials let the state use federal unemployment benefit funds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shortage of workers has some employers offering incentives to get people back to work. Now North Carolina state senators have come up with an idea to give up to $1,500 in bonuses to fill job openings.

As post-pandemic restrictions end, several Triad employers said they can't find workers. Many have various openings but they need job seekers to commit to filling the positions quicker.

"It's hard finding staff so if we can get people if you know anybody that you can send our way, we would love to have them," said Djosen Vilnor of King and Queen Caribbean Bar ad Grill in Whitsett.

Vilnor said they have more than 5 positions open including openings for waiters, hosts, dishwashers, and cooks.

"We're going to start closing on Mondays so we can get some rest because since October that we've been open, we've never had a day off," Vilnor said.

North Carolina State Senators said the proposal of bonuses of up to $1,500 to people receiving unemployment benefits would help. The payments would be a one-time incentive for people to stop receiving unemployment benefits and get back into the workforce.

Supporters of the bill argue that a large number of people are deliberately staying unemployed because of the benefit payments. However, others argue that the health risks of the pandemic and childcare-related concerns are still a reality for many families. In addition, they say wages in many places are not very competitive or compelling for job seekers.

Government and elected leaders are not the only ones who have proposed to offer incentives to encourage a return to the workforce, various employers are doing the same thing.

"They have been hit hard so they are doing the additional steps to bring folks on board but it [has] still been a challenge for some of those guys," said Fred Henry of NC Works, Guilford County.

NC Works held a career fair Thursday with several employers looking to hire on the spot. Job seekers were able to engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and the interview processes.

"Yeah I could use $1,500," said Louise Cregg of Greensboro.

Cregg, who is retired and looking to return to the workforce to supplement her senior benefits said she's been looking for work for a few months. Cregg said incentives are something to consider if one qualifies.

"It's a positive thing for the people that qualify, it is always going to be a positive thing, but it's not a positive thing if someone creates an incentive plan that has a condition to it," said Cregg.