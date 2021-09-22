Trooper seriously injured in crash on I-485 returns to duty

Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo spent 42 days in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on I-485 in July of 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Interstate 485 last year returned to duty this week.

Lopez-Alcedo was investigating a crash that killed five people on July 3, 2020, when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle and it rammed into him. He spent 42 days in the hospital with serious injuries to his brain and body. At one point, he was on a ventilator before he was able to breathe on his own by early August. The family raised more than $31,000 through GoFundMe to help with medical bills and other expenses related to Lopez-Alcedo's injuries.

After months of grueling physical rehab and therapy, Lopez-Alcedo returned to the job in September. He will be stationed in Union County on full duty.

"His hard work and determination through this entire event has been truly amazing," NCSHP said in a statement.

Lopez-Alcedo's return was delayed due to a COVID-19 quarantine. Highway Patrol said he was in contact with another trooper who tested positive for the virus.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts