North Carolina's Department of Public Instruction released its School Accountability and Student Test Performance Results for 2022-2023.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The accountability results are in!

North Carolina's Department of Public Instruction (DCPI) released its School Accountability and Student Test Performance Results.

North Carolina’s annual school accountability report helps promote the academic achievement of all public school students and measure the progress of students and schools and determine where to provide additional support.

DCPI said the results show that North Carolina students continued to recover ground lost to the COVID pandemic.

The state said they saw "gains" across virtually all grades, subjects, and student subgroups.

Schools also showed progress on accountability measures, with more than seven of every 10 achieving or exceeding their goals for academic growth, while the proportion of schools that did not meet growth expectations was just 1 percentage point higher than in the most recent pre-pandemic year of 2018-19. More than one in four of the state’s 2,598 public schools earned a School Performance Grade of an A or B: with nearly two out of every three receiving a C or better, according to the state.

Due to learning loss in the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic, results for the 2022-23 year show improvement, particularly in math, with pandemic losses in some grades cut by more than two-thirds. The state also mentioned reading scores also improved in all grades, with losses from 2020-21 cut by half, or more, in some grades.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Catherine Truitt, said last year’s accountability results show that schools remain on track to recover from the significant setbacks caused by COVID-19.

The analysis found students showed signs of academic recovery in nearly every subject, with the strongest gains measured in middle and high school math, with notable gains also found in third- and fourth-grade reading, eighth-grade science, and high school biology, the state said.

For the 2022–23 school year, 72.3% of all schools met or exceeded growth expectations.

The Alamance-Burlington School System said they saw significant gains in the 2022-23 school year, according to North Carolina's state test results presented to the State Board of Education. Fifteen of the District's 36 schools-maintained school performance grades of C or higher. Hawfields Middle School improved from a C to a B, while Hillcrest Elementary moved up from an F to a D grade.

Overall, 26 ABSS schools met growth expectations during the school year, with 6 exceeding overall expectations. On the state's required standardized tests, 20 of the district's 27 elementary and middle schools met or exceeded reading growth expectations, while 21 schools reached math growth expectations, according to ABSS.

