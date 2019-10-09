WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court is making rounds at schools across the state to discuss challenges facing students and teachers in their communities.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is hoping the discussion will help the state justice system reflect the strengths and values of everyone. Monday's stop was at the Mineral Springs Elementary and Middle school in Winston-Salem. There was a round table discussion addressing topics like the students' views of the criminal justice system and solutions to gang violence.

Back in February, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Chief Justice Beasley as the state's first black chief justice in the 200-year history of the North Carolina Supreme court.

