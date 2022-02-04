North Carolina Supreme Court votes against new voting maps

The maps were passed in November and strongly favored Republicans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court has voted against new voting maps lawmakers passed last year.

The maps were passed in November and strongly favored Republicans, with the party slated to win 10 or 11 of the 14 U.S. House seats up for grabs in the 2022 election. The new state House and Senate maps also gave Republicans a better chance of securing veto-proof majorities.

The ruling stated, "Based on the trial court's factual findings, we conclude that the congressional and legislative maps...are unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt."

Lawmakers must now submit new maps by Feb. 18.

The ruling stated, "The General Assembly shall have the opportunity to submit new congressional and state legislative districting plans that satisfy all provisions of the North Carolina Constitution. The General Assembly shall submit such plans for review to the trial court on or before 18 February 2022 at 5:00 p.m."

After the new maps are submitted the trial court will either approve or adopt the compliant congressional and state legislative districting plans by Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

"State Defendants are advised to anticipate that new districting plans for Congress, North Carolina Senate and the North Carolina House of Representatives will be available by 23 February 2022 and are directed to take all necessary measures to ensure that the 17 May 2022 primary election and all subsequent elections occur as scheduled using the remedial districting plans."

The ruling also stated, "Further all ballot items, including referenda, that would have appeared on the 8 March 2022 ballot prior to this Court's prior Order enjoining elections for public office shall appear on the 17 May 2022 ballot. Municipal elections in circumstances where a second primary is not required will be conducted on 26 July 2022."

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the maps were “an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. The maps violate a voter’s fundamental right to vote.”

Stein also said the ruling was “fantastic news for voters and the health of our democracy.”

