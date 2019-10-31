RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina teachers could be getting a pay raise.

Lawmakers have approved a bill that would increase average teacher pay 3.9% through mid-2021 - the same as in the budget bill that was vetoed in July.

Raises would reach 4.4% should that two-year budget separately become law over Cooper's objections.

The House already overrode the budget veto, but Senate Republicans need at least one Democrat joining them to complete the override.

If there's an override, the bill also would prompt even higher pay for school janitors and secretaries, and for the University of North Carolina and community college system employees.

Governor Roy Coopers still needs to sign the bill into law.

You Decide What Greensboro Spends Its Money On With The Participatory Budget

US budget deficit hits $984 billion, highest in 7 years

Days Dwindling To Bring NC Medicaid Managed Care Online On Time