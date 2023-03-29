Triad teachers share their thoughts about the mass shooting generation

According to the Associated Press, Monday's shooting in Nashville made it the 15th mass shooting in a school since 1999. A mass shooting is when four or more die.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mass shootings continue to happen across the country.

They can happen at movie theaters, workplaces, and even places filled with children who are seeing a rise in these tragic events in colleges and secondary schools.

A mass shooting is when four or more people die within a 24-hour period.

According to the Associated Press, Monday's shooting in Nashville made it the 15th mass shooting in a school since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. As a result, a total of 175 people died in those shootings.

Former and current teachers in the Triad said their job is a lot harder than it has been in recent years. Most said their stress levels have since skyrocketed.

Before Monday’s violence in Nashville, seven mass killings at K-12 schools have transpired since 2006, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The database does not include school shootings where fewer than four people died, which have become far more common in recent years.

Just last week alone, school shootings happened in Denver and the Dallas area within two days of each other.

A former law enforcement official and a teacher said the violence has got to stop.

"I mean something's got to be done about the guns. I mean, that’s the only common denominator in all these things are these high-capacity, high-powered firearms," Ricky Armstrong said.

A current Greensboro teacher said this shooting, among others, has changed the way students and parents view schools.

"It's scary, and hearing the kids say well what would happen if that happened here? I know a lot of our parents at the beginning of the year were very concerned if their kids were at the end of the hall near the outside doors because of what happened in Texas," said Amy Harrison, a special education teacher in Greensboro.