North Carolina teams help with emergency rescue of elderly hiker in Great Smoky Mountains

The park's emergency communication center said it heard a 74-year-old man was having severe chest pains while hiking the Appalachian Trail.

They said Michael Elmore, 74, from Newville, Alabama, started experiencing the pains north from Fontana Lake, in a backwoods area. At around 10:28 a.m. the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Emergency Communications Center was notified about it.

Emergency responders from the National Park Service, Graham County EMS, Swain County Search and Rescue as well as the North Carolina Forest Service started working on a rescue operation.