Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time

Satchel Grinage was born with a rare eye condition that left him virtually blind. That was until North Carolina's own YouTube sensation MrBeast reached out.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast.

He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts.

Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries.

One of the recipients was a North Carolina teen.

WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey spoke with him about the life-changing experience.

“I didn't have a clue who this was, I just one day randomly got this email from one of his producers,” Jersha Grinage, Satchel Grinage’s mom said.

The Greensboro teen was selected to be a part of the 1,000 people MrBeast and his team helped gain their vision.

Satchel Grinage needed a right cornea transplant, and his mom posted a gofundme to get some help paying off the surgery.

That's where Mr. Beast came in…

She got the email and was like it's from somebody in MrBeast's team, and I was like NO way, no chance.

His team offered to pay for the surgery that would change the 19-year-old's life.

“It's not like he was blind or seeing black but the world he was seeing was very distorted. He could see a person walking towards him, but he couldn't tell who it was until they spoke or got close to him,” Associate Professor Ophthalmology at Duke University said.

A few weeks after the procedure, Satchel was able to take the patch off and see the world clearly for the first time.

“I was worried you know. I'm like what if I can't even see at all? When they took it off immediately, I could see,” Grinage said.

Not only did Satchel get a new eye from all this, but he also got a brand new shiny red toy too.

“I didn't know how to react honestly. I was baffled, I didn't know what to say. I was like is this really happening to me... no way,” Grinage expressed.

Satchel shared that he's still on the road to 100%. He's on month three of the transplant recovery process which usually is about six months.