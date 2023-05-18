Triad cancer survivor finishes first year of college at High Point University

Johnny Van Kemp beat cancer three times. He's now studying business at High Point University.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One of the Triad's most heartwarming stories has another encouraging update.

Summerfield native Johnny Van Kemp just wrapped up his first year at High Point University with another clean bill of health.

Van Kemp was diagnosed with cancer more than 10 years ago when he was 8 years old. He has since beaten the disease three times.

A post on the family's Facebook page said Van Kemp's tests came back cancer-free. It also said the teen received an immune system booster and will continue to get one regularly.

Van Kemp now studies business at HPU.

His Dad said he truly grew into a young man during his time away at school.

He says the family is happy to be back together for the summer - and making up for lost time while battling cancer.

WFMY News 2 began covering Johnny's fight with cancer in 2012 when he was 8 years old. After his Leukemia diagnosis, there was an outpouring of support for the "Iron Man of Summerfield."

We were there for the highs, like when he went into remission for the first time in 2015.

There were also lows. His cancer came back twice.

Johnny's parents relied on their faith, praying their son would get better.

"With each relapse, the ability to heal our son with traditional therapies got harder and harder," Johnny's father, John Van Kemp, said.

In 2019, his family sought a groundbreaking therapy in Pennsylvania. After seven weeks, he returned home to friends and family greeting him outside the home.

Four years later, he remains in remission.

