North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

The state's Department of Health and Human Services says the initial vaccination will go to health care workers.

RALEIGH, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.) 

North Carolina public health officials have released a plan about which groups of people it plans to prioritize when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services says the initial vaccination will go to health care workers and workers and residents in long-term care facilities and people with multiple illnesses or diseases that occur at the same time. 

North Carolina expects to evaluate that guidance more closely over time. 

    

