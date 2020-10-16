North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)
North Carolina public health officials have released a plan about which groups of people it plans to prioritize when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.
The state's Department of Health and Human Services says the initial vaccination will go to health care workers and workers and residents in long-term care facilities and people with multiple illnesses or diseases that occur at the same time.
North Carolina expects to evaluate that guidance more closely over time.