GREENSBORO, N.C. — All North Carolina Boards of Election are using paper ballots in this year's contest--and it could affect how long you wait at the polls.

Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said he hasn't seen too much impact on line length during the early voting period for the 2020 Primary Election but also said low turnout has made it hard to tell.

The General Assembly required all electronic voting machines to be phased out by September 2019.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections website said state law now requires paper ballots that can be audited must be used in 2020.

Collicut said those ballots can come in different forms like bubble sheets or printouts.

Forsyth County Board of Elections Director Tim Tsujii said there's been a steady turnout of voters so far during early voting.

Forsyth County had used paper ballots on previous election days and during early voting in 2018. Tsujii said voters have told him they feel like they can take their time with paper ballots as opposed to electronic voting machines.

Guilford County Board of Elections said there are several factors that will influence whether paper ballots slow voting times down including personnel and check-in stations.

Tsujii said he doesn't anticipate any long waits for voters on Primary day because he said Forsyth County voters and his staff feel comfortable with paper ballots.

Collicut said this primary is a learning experience for the board of elections heading into future elections.

The 2020 Primary Election is March 3rd.

