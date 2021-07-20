North Carolina Vaccine Lottery: Next $1M drawing is Wednesday

The North Carolina Education Lottery will hold the next random number generator drawings for the Summer Cash Drawing.

The next round for the Summer Cash Drawing and Cash 4 College Drawing will happen Wednesday.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered in the four drawings.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are entered into four drawings to win $125,000 toward post-secondary education.

The drawing on Wednesday will be the third out of four drawings. Drawings will run through August 4.

The odds of winning are dependent upon the number of entries at the time of each drawing.

The $1 million second vaccine lottery winner was Natalie Everett, of Pineville and the $125,000 college scholarship winner was 16-year-old Jessica Klima of Greensboro.

Klima said she was inspired to get vaccinated after her parents were vaccinated. She has big plans to help others thanks to her scholarship money.



"I plan to go to college and become a physical therapist, so I can help people the way I’ve seen them help others," Klima said.

A retired teacher from Winston-Salem won the $1 million prize in the first vaccine lottery drawing in June.

Random number generator drawings take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing.

The drawings are part of the state's Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign. Increasing the awareness and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, encouraging North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination.