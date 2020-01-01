GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we bring 2019 to a close, looking back it was quite a busy year for weather in the Triad. We tied records, broke records, and set new ones too; not that you’d expect anything different from a year in North Carolina weather, right?

It was a scorcher of a summer. We hit 90° or above fifty days this year, with 22 of them in July! There was a heatwave in early October that even accounted for three of those.

With all the heat it might be hard to remember a moment in 2019 where it was super cold, but there were those days too, but not many. Our coldest temperature of the year came on the morning of January 21st with a low of 14°. There were only 6 days at 20° or below. WFMY’s Christian Morgan said one of those days came in November and was record setting; Nov 13. The morning low was 20° which broke the old record for that day of 22° set in 1977.

2019 was a wet year, too, with over 51” of rain, a little over 4” of that in December. Hard to believe considering we had a drought in early Fall.

WFMY

While 2019 was quite wet, it was still a ways from the top. The wettest year of all time in Greensboro was 2018 with 64.11” inches of rain, a portion of which came through with Hurricane Florence and Michael that year.

And, Triad snow lovers weren’t satisfied in 2019, with no sticking snow, only trace amounts, with the current streak as of December 31st at 386 days without sticking snow.

WFMY

And, there was only one Hurricane of the 2019 season to make landfall in North Carolina. Hurricane Dorian made landfall on NC at Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds on the morning of September 6th devastating the Outer Banks.

Whew! Those are just some highlights for the year, because well…you know…North Carolina weather. Onward we go to 2020!

