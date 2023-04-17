Winston-Salem woman celebrates her 100th birthday!

Allie Letha Love says the secret to living a long life is trusting the Lord and being kind to others. She also says to keep moving around if you can!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman is celebrating an incredible milestone Thursday!

Allie Letha Love is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of life. Her family says they are planning a drive-by parade for her in Winston-Salem.

Love was born and raised in Westfield, NC, and is the last of nine siblings. She has five children, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren, and she says living to see all of them is her greatest accomplishment.

She worked for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at Forest Park Elementary School, where she retired as a cook. She is also a member of John Wesley A.M.E Zion Church, where she serves as a deaconess.

Love is a Dodgers fan, and her favorite pastime is watching baseball. Love said Martin Luther King Jr. had a huge impact on her life, and seeing Barack Obama become the 44th president was the biggest change she saw in her lifetime.

She says the biggest secret to living a long life is putting all her trust in the Lord while being kind to others. As long as you can keep moving around, keep doing it.

Happy birthday, Allie!

Do you know someone turning 100 in the Triad? Email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

