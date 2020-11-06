North Carolina Zoo to reopen June 15 at limited capacity

The North Carolina Zoo closed on March 17 just as the coronavirus pandemic started taking shape in our state.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will open to the public Monday, June 15 with some new guidelines in place to help ensure the safety of staff and guests.

The zoo closed on March 17 as the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to take shape in North Carolina.

The biggest change will be the advance purchase of timed tickets for entry into the Zoo. Walk-up entry to the Zoo is not available at this time; everyone must pre-arrange their visit, including zoo members or those holding previously purchased tickets. The Zoo will initially open with a capacity of 2,000 visitors.

Throughout each day, zoo staff will frequently clean and disinfect restrooms and frequently touched surfaces. Additional hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the Zoo for guests to use.

Important things to know before you go: