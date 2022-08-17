NC Zoo's Asia continent exhibit groundbreaking, expected to open in 2026

Construction for the continent was approved in November by the N.C. legislature for $75 million.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo breaks ground for its new Asia continent Wednesday.

North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper will join N.C. officials and Zoo officials to speak at the ceremony.

In November, the N.C. legislature approved $75 million over the next two years to begin construction of the 10-acre Asia continent, expected to open in 2026.