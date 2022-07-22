NC Zoo breaks all-time attendance record of 1 million visitors

The previous record highest fiscal year attendance of 879,990 was set in 2018-2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced its record-breaking attendance record of 1 million visitors in the 2021-2022 fiscal year that ended June 30.

The previous record highest fiscal year attendance of 879,990 was set in 2018-2019.

"We're thrilled to welcome so many guests from North Carolina and around the world, " Zoo Director Pat Simmons said.

Simmons said visitors can look forward to even more reasons to visit, including the first new continent added to the Zoo since the North America continent opened in 1994.

Groundbreaking for the Asia continent is planned for later this summer and is expected to open in 2026.

"We are constantly striving to build upon our success through growing our programs and making our guest experience better than ever," Simmons added.