Copperhead snake bites guest at North Carolina Zoo

The area of the zoo where the incident occurred has been temporarily closed for investigation, the Zoo said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A guest was bitten by a copperhead snake at the North Carolina Zoo on Thursday, June 8, confirmed the Zoo.

The Zoo confirmed the victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

The area of the zoo where the incident occurred has been temporarily closed for investigation, the Zoo said.

According to North Carolina Poison Control, the bite from a copperhead can be severe but is not considered to be as bad as other snakes in North Carolina.

Half of copperhead snake bites result in only mild swelling and pain, wrote the NC Poison Control.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: