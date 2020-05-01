ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo says it had a record-setting number of visitors in 2019.

The zoo in Asheboro announced Friday it had 917,309 visitors in 2019, a record and 85,000 more than in 2018.

The zoo says it is the world's largest natural habitat zoo. It is home to more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants.

