ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is providing the public the chance to glimpse into the past through a time capsule.

The zoo says the time capsule from 1984 is buried at the African Pavilion, and is part of ceremonies that are marking the end of the African Pavilion, which is scheduled to be demolished later in March.

Zookeepers say the Pavilion will be open to reveal what’s inside the time capsule.

The NC Zoo says former zoo employees who worked in the Pavilion are invited to participate in the time capsule opening and say goodbye to the ‘decades-old’ landmark.

“The 53,000-square-foot structure stood as a symbol for the Zoo and once housed 3,300 trees and plants and 22 habitats for 25 species,” the zoo said in a press release. “In its place will be a new baboon habitat, walking trails, a conservation education center and an overlook for the Watani Grasslands, a 40-acre habitat.”

