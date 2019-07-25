ASHEBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is ordering flags at the North Carolina Zoo to be lowered, in honor of Branson Langley. Langley died after falling 20 to 30 feet from a tree during an aerial rescue drill on July 18.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter. The zoo has set up a fund to honor his memory and support his 9-year-old's education.

You can donate to The Maggie Fund, by mailing a check to the North Carolina Zoo Society or by making a donation online.

Please address mail-in donations to The Maggie Fund; In the care of the North Carolina Zoo Society; 4403 Zoo Parkway; Asheboro, NC 27205.

