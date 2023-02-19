x
North Church Street Closed | Wreck downs power lines

North Church Street is closed in both directions between East Hendrix Street and Isabel Street.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Church Street is closed in Greensboro after a wreck downed power lines Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

