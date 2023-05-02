Water main break closes N. Elm St.

City officials said signs and traffic cones will be in place, but that drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch out for this on your drive home.

N. Elm St. is closed from Kimberly Drive to E. Cone Blvd. due to a water main break, Greensboro city officials report.

About 29 homes are without water due to the water main break, according to city officials.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene until water is restored, which city officials said is anticipated to be around 11:45 p.m. tonight.

N. Elm St. will, however, may remain closed until Wednesday due to other road work that is happening on that part of the road, said city officials.

City officials said signs and traffic cones will be in place, but that drivers are encouraged to take a different route on their afternoon commute home.

Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

