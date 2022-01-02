North Hills Elementary remote, Wake Forest University classes canceled Tuesday due to plant fire

The elementary school and the university are both within the one-mile radius under evacuation due to a fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A large plant fire with the potential for explosions is prompting schedule changes for both North Hills Elementary and Wake Forest University on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

North Hills Elementary students will learn remotely on Tuesday. The school building will not be open. WS/FCS officials said they are going to monitor the situation before announcing a plan for Wednesday. WS/FCS officials sent the following message to parents which reads in part, "North Hills, and only North Hills, will utilize remote learning as an option [Tuesday]. All other schools will operate normally, but please keep in mind that the road closures could impact some bus routes and normal travel in that area."

Wake Forest University canceled classes for Tuesday. WFU opened shelters for impacted students and staff at the Wellbeing Center, Benson Center, and ZSR Library.

"Because of the impact of the fire on North Cherry Street, Wake Forest will cancel classes on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Staff who are not needed to support the evacuation effort and are able to work remotely are encouraged to do so," WFU's website states.

Both schools are within the one-mile radius of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire. Winston-Salem fire officials are evacuating more than 6,000 homes and businesses in this perimeter because there is "potential for explosion."