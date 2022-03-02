North Hills Elementary reopens Friday after Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire

The school has been closed for the past few days following the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district said North Hills Elementary School will reopen on Friday.

The school has been closed for the past few days following the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant. However, school district leaders said the school is reopening due to the reduced threat of danger from the Weaver Fertilizer fire in Winston-Salem. The school will be open to students and staff.