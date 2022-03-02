North Hills Elementary reopens Friday after Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features drone video of the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district said North Hills Elementary School will reopen on Friday.
The school has been closed for the past few days following the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant. However, school district leaders said the school is reopening due to the reduced threat of danger from the Weaver Fertilizer fire in Winston-Salem. The school will be open to students and staff.
The district said students and staff who have been reporting to the WS/FCS Education Building are asked to return to North Hills Friday on the normal schedule. All transportation outside of the new evacuation zone will also resume at regularly scheduled times.