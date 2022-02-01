North Hills Elementary will continue remote learning through Thursday

District opens education building to North Hills students needing assistance due to a fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A massive plant fire with the potential for explosions is causing schedule changes for North Hills Elementary on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County School officials said the elementary school will not be open to students because it is within the one-mile radius evacuation zone.

According to school officials, while students have the option to learn remotely, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will also open the education building. The goal is to assist families with remote learning and childcare while the school building is closed.

The education building is located at 4801 Bethania Station Road.

WS/FCS officials said buses will pick up students at their normal stops and return them on Wednesday and Thursday.

North Hills staff will lead lessons and assist the children who attend the remote learning center. Those students who continue to learn remotely will also have teacher support online.

According to school officials, WS/FCS will also provide the students who opt to attend the Education Building with breakfast and lunch.

“We’ve lost so much instructional time over the past year, that even a few days matter for these students,” said Tiffany Krafft, North Hills Principal. “We know that while not every student is impacted by the evacuation plan, those that are impacted may face challenges, like access to WI-FI or parents that must continue to work.”