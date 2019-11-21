SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service has determined an inappropriate joke made during a North Surry High School Improv Club performance was not a credible threat made toward President Trump.

On November 13, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service in reference to the comment made during the performance. That’s after they received a call from a concerned citizen who requested for it to be investigated.

According to a release from Surry County Schools, team members and a sponsor started an improvisation about jobs at the White House, which included an inappropriate joke about President Trump.

School counselor, Mr. James Moore, one of the sponsors of the Improv Club, stated, “At no time did I engage in disrespect for the Office of the President. I take the Office of the President very seriously. During one round of an improvisation, a student made an inappropriate comment, and we immediately called freeze, which is the signal to stop the improv. When we call freeze, it is our way of avoiding a possibly inappropriate scene. I coach these students about how to be comedic but also engage in appropriate comedy. As a school counselor and sponsor of the club, it is important to me that we use this performance as a teachable moment for all.”

The school also stated it would cooperate with law enforcement agencies as they investigated the incident.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they investigate this matter. We have to protect the due process rights of all involved, and we will take any appropriate disciplinary action once we have all of the facts. We may not be able to share additional details due to privacy rights."

RELATED: Joke Made About President Trump During North Surry High School Improv Performance Leads to Investigation

The Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation, “numerous students and staff were interviewed and it was determined that no credible threat was made toward the President of the United States.”

OTHER POLITICAL NEWS

RELATED: Democratic debate: 10 candidates face-off in Atlanta

RELATED: Impeachment hearing continues with Volker, Morrison testimony

RELATED: House passes short-term spending measure as talks falter

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE