North Wilkes High School on lockdown after student found with knife, district says

Wilkes County Schools said the student was found with the knife and was making threatening comments.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — North Wilkes High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a student brought a knife and made threatening comments, Wilkes County Schools official said.

This incident was addressed immediately by the school administration and law enforcement.

This story is developing. Stay with us for updates.

