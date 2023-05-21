Listen! You never know who you're going to run in to at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Justin "Danger" Nunley, known for his "random fact" videos, made a stop in North Wilkesboro for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — We have spent the week speaking to fans from all over the country at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

All of them are happy to share their stories and what makes this track so special.

Justin Nunley is from Florida and is best known for his "random fact" videos on social media.

He currently has more than 6 million followers on TikTok.

Nunley travels the country attending different NASCAR races while sharing some of the behind-the-scenes action.

Race day has finally arrived at ⁦@Nwilkesboroswy⁩! I’ve had a blast meeting people and hearing their stories this week, you just never know who you might run into… ⁦@Justin_Nunley⁩ ⁦@savethespeedway⁩ @NASCAR⁩ @WFMY⁩ #randomfacts pic.twitter.com/xxZQ3OVCiJ — Daniel Crews WFMY (@DCrewsNews) May 21, 2023

Nunley says the small town feel of North Wilkesboro Speedway sets the track apart from larger tracks like Charlotte or even Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nunley took some time to talk about North Wilkesboro and why this revival is so special to life-long NASCAR fans, like himself.

