Fans are revved up as racing begins at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Fans from all across the country have waited months to walk through the gates at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — There's a breath of new life here at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

That new life is 500 horsepower thundering around one of NASCAR’s oldest short tracks.

Something NASCAR fans have waited a long time for.

Fans from all across the country have waited months to walk through the gates. Race day has finally arrived after Tuesday’s weather delays.

Several big names in NASCAR will take to the track tonight, but fans have showed up in droves for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

He will race later tonight in the CARS late model series.

Earnhardt Jr. was also instrumental in bringing racing back to North Wilkesboro.

Fans are ecstatic to see Earnhardt Jr. race.

"I’m the biggest Junior fan. Just always been a fan of daddy and just stepped down to Junior," said Jimmy Smity.

The Fritz family has also been lifelong Earnhardt fans.

Tonight will be the first time their son has seen Junior race in person.

"The fact that some of the older generation drivers are going to be racing is a once in a lifetime experience for everybody but especially for our kids who have never seen drivers like Dale Jr. driving, we couldn’t pass it up," said Sarah Fritz.

From Carolina to California, fans are pumped for what this week has in store.

Many are also planning to head into town for tomorrow’s hauler parade and fan fest which will kick off at 4 p.m. in downtown North Wilkesboro.

