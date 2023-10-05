North Wilkesboro Speedway open house shows the progress of the track

Fans show up to North Wilkesboro Speedway to get a sneak peek ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Week.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Welcoming racing fans!

NASCAR All-Star Week starts in six days.

For the first time in decades, NASCAR returns to the historical track.

Racing fans are getting a sneak peek Wednesday. They started arriving long before the open house even started.

This is their chance to take in all the upgrades that the track has made over the last several months.

Over the next couple of hours, fans can walk the track, have a meet and greet with drivers, and even take pictures right here in victory lane. After dark, a light show will show off a brand-new track lighting system.

Even with all the upgrades, Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith said preserving the track's history -- was a top priority.

"This speedway is going to be the best it's ever been. We've got a real eye towards preserving the history, keeping it special but also making sure the infrastructure works for us,” Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President & CEO shared.

Generations of fans are excited to be a part of this history-making moment in motorsports. Some get to re-live their childhood and make new memories.

Others finally get to walk through the gates for the very first time.

"When I was his age, my father brought me here to races so it's kind of a passing of the torch deal,” Franklin Keys a NASCAR Fan shared.

"I want to see some of the renovations they did and also some of the things they kept historically. I'm curious to see some of those things as well,” John Hopkins a NASCAR fan said.

Those fans continue to file in through the gates here at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Wednesday’s open house is completely free and will run through 9 p.m.