Northeast Guilford Firefighters going door-to-door after 8 house fire deaths

Improperly discarded smoking materials are to blame for a house fire on September 6 that sent three people to the hospital and killed at least one of them.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Northeast Guilford Firefighters are going door-to-door checking smoke detectors and sharing fire safety education in a neighborhood where a house went up in flames.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., firefighters will gather in Browns Summit on Locus Grove Drive for the fire safety mission. Crews have already installed five smoke detectors in neighboring homes since the tragic fire.

"This area in Browns Summit has had 8 fire fatalities now within a 0.2 square mile area since the 1970’s," said Chief Steve Apple.