No gun found near Northeast Middle and High School, sheriff's office says

A lockdown was issued Tuesday afternoon, and K9 officers searched the area. The sheriff's office said no gun was found.

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — We're working to learn more about what prompted Northeast Middle and Northeast High School in McLeansville to go into lockdown at the end of the day Tuesday.

Guilford County Schools said all students and staff are safe and no gun was found. The district said there was a law enforcement investigation but didn't go into detail.

The lockdown started around 3:45 p.m. and it delayed dismissal for students at both schools.

Students were alerted over intercom and K9 officers searched the area.

Again, no gun was found, the sheriff's office said.

Guilford County Schools released this statement to WMFY News 2:

"Northeast Middle and Northeast High delayed dismissals while law enforcement completed an investigation in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, both schools were placed on lockdown. All students and staff are safe. Buses will be delayed slightly as we complete the last of our safety precautions. We want to thank everyone involved, especially our law enforcement partners, for keeping our students safe. And we also want to thank our parents for their patience as we followed the proper safety procedures."

