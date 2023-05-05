Northern Guilford High plans to honor student-athletes with NESPY Awards

Northern Guilford High School is putting their own twist on the ESPY Awards.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northern Guilford High School is doing something unique to highlight the year's athletic accomplishments.

This year's sports marketing class thought it would be cool for all athletes to celebrate together at the school's first-ever Nighthawk NESPY Awards.

They are putting their own twist on the ESPY Awards.

It will be a student-created and student-run athletic award show to honor the accomplishments and successes of their student-athletes.

"We kind of wanted to do something different that included all the sports and have all of athletics come together," said Senior Rachel Piersall.

"Usually, sports banquets are done individually and we thought this was a great way for all the varsity athletes to come together and celebrate the year," said Piersall.

Piersall along with her sports marketing classmates helped transform the idea into reality.

"We made tickets, QR codes for the tickets, we decided what categories we were going to have as well as the nominees, we even hosted voting in the cafeteria," she said.

The group came up with 15 different awards and had all participating varsity athletes cast votes to determine the winner.

Chase Cochran, the sports marketing teacher at Northern Guilford High, said the effort his students have put into this project reflects the attitude of the entire student body.

"That's the thing about the kids here at Northern, there's a ton of pride in what we do here and what we stand for as a community. I feel like this is a testament to the things we try to teach our kids every day in the building," Cochran said.

"The accountability and ownership piece will really show their true colors during the show because the kids are putting in so much work during and after school," he expressed.

Some of the categories that will be honored at this year's NESPY's include Rookie of the Year, Play of the Year, as well as Team of the Year.

