Northern Virginia mothers work together, help each other find baby formula

One parent started a Facebook group to help find formula as the shortage continues.

WASHINGTON — Parents are still scrambling to find formula for their kids, so one Northern Virginia mom started a Facebook group to help each other.

A few weeks ago, Luly, who asked that we don't use her last name due to her job, started noticing empty shelves where the formula she usually buys for her newborn should be. Other parents started to post on social media that they were noticing the same thing.

“I'm telling you, they're desperate," she said.

That simple need -- food for her baby -- Luly started to worry she wouldn't be able to fill.

“This is going on kind of aisles wide across the DMV,” she said. “And so just from my personal experience, I didn't have to have someone tell me there was a shortage, I was experiencing it firsthand.“

So, she started the NOVA Baby Formula Finding Network Facebook page to connect parents with each other. In a little over a week, it's already at 2,500 members.

“It's growing because people's needs are not being met, Luly said.

Luly said parents will post what they're looking for or photos and locations of where they've found formula. They've had parents as far away as California and Florida looking for help.

“As a new parent, you know, you worry about so many things, right,” she said. “And to be honest, feeding your baby is just -- doesn't tend to be one of them. And so you have just kind of a primal need to make sure your child is clothed, fed, and housed.”

She said she will keep monitoring the group.