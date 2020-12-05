Now, that our state is officially in phase one of reopening, there are people who want to have get-togethers. Understandably, people want to catch up with friends and family. But, what if you're not comfortable in social gatherings, yet. How do you handle?

You shouldn't feel obligated to accept any invitations. The rules for socializing are changing based on what we're dealing with. With the many unknowns of the coronavirus and its impact on people, the way you're used to socializing will be changing.

When you decline an invitation, remember that it's in your delivery when you say no. Make sure that you're speaking about yourself and not make implications that the host is making a bad choice. You can say something like, "I'm not comfortable yet getting together in large groups. I hope you understand. Thank you for the invite. Looking forward to seeing you in the near future." And leave it at that.

If someone takes an issue with your position, stick to your facts. Leave out the emotion. And don't get baited into defending your position. They might defend their decision and talk about all the precautions that they're taking to everyone safe. You might choose to acknowledge what they're saying and politely repeat your position and leave it at that. When it comes to social distancing, people are polarized.

