CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care are on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a potential active shooter situation, town officials said.

A 911 call prompted the lockdown and search at the school, but nothing was found following a search. The neighboring child care center was also included in the search, which is why it was also put on lockdown, officials said.

A Carrboro town official said no evidence has been found yet of an active shooter, but the incident is still under investigation.

Update: School has been searched nothing has been located.

School will notify parents via calls and text when they can pick up kids

A bus will shuttle kids to town hall for early pick up.

Normal pick at school will resume at 130p — Town of Carrboro (@CarrboroTownGov) November 20, 2018

Police said there was "nothing to suggest it was a legitimate phone call" that sparked the lockdown.

The scene was cleared by 12:40 p.m.

For parents wanting to pick up their children from school, they should stage at Carrboro Town Hall and wait.

Students will be let out of school at the normal time, which for Tuesday is a holiday-related early release, and will be shuttled to Town Hall.

For parents who want to pick their children up early, they can sign their child out at Town Hall and then wait for them to be shuttled over.

The school will remain on a "soft lockdown" for the remainder of the day, which is until 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

