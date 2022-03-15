Novant Health doctor is 1 of 33 Black women neurosurgeons across country

Studies show women represent only 12% of neurosurgeons in the country. Of them, 0.6% are African American. It's something Kilpatrick wants to help change.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick Moore is one of 33 African American female neurosurgeons in the country.

For the last four years, Kilpatrick has worked as one of the few women neurosurgeons at Novant Health in Kernersville.

"The things we strive for is to provide remarkable care to all of our patients every time. That’s something that sits closely for me," Kilpatrick said.

She said medicine has always been a passion of hers.

"My father is a physician and I can recall going to some of his conferences as a child," Kilpatrick said. "So, not as a participant but just as an observer and I remember hearing Ben Carson speak."

Carson is just one of the many neurosurgeons she is in awe of. Dr. Alexa Canady, the first black female neurosurgeon in the U.S., is also a huge inspiration.

"I like to say along the journey where you're in certain circumstances and you get to see people up close and personal, you figure, "Hey if they can do it, I can do it too," Kilpatrick said.

Studies show that women represent only 12% of neurosurgeons in the country. Of them, 0.6% are African American. It's something Kilpatrick wants to help change.