Novant Health doctor comes up with 'Flocking the Lawn' to honor cancer patients

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Novant Health doctor has found a creative way to honor and support cancer patients.

September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month. There is usually a local 5K around this time of year known as "Athena's run."

However, like many many events, it was canceled due to the pandemic.

So Doctor Elizabeth Skinner, the creator of Athena's Run, has come up with a new way to show support, flamingos.

Flocking the Lawn began today. People were able to purchase plastic flamingos and personalize them with a teal ribbon showing the name of someone they wanted to honor or support.