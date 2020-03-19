WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, Novant Health is further limiting visitation in all acute care facilities in North Carolina.

According to a release from Novant Health, as of Friday, March 20, at noon, no visitors will be permitted in acute care facilities expect for laboring mothers and patients who are minors (under age 18).

Laboring mothers will be permitted one partner and one birth support person to accompany them. Meanwhile, minors under 18 may have one visitor, parent or guardian.

The release further states that visitors who meet these exceptions must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms) and at least 13 or older unless seeking medical care.

Novant says exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

The restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system, including:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

"We encourage all loved ones of our patients to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate," the release said in closing.

Other Stories:

Habitat For Humanity of Greater Greensboro halts home building amid coronavirus concerns

Proximity and O. Henry Hotels temporarily close as a coronavirus precaution

LIVE BLOG | Guilford and Forsyth Counties report new presumptive coronavirus cases

President Trump focuses attention on possible coronavirus treatments