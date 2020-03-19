WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, Novant Health is further limiting visitation in all acute care facilities in North Carolina.
According to a release from Novant Health, as of Friday, March 20, at noon, no visitors will be permitted in acute care facilities expect for laboring mothers and patients who are minors (under age 18).
Laboring mothers will be permitted one partner and one birth support person to accompany them. Meanwhile, minors under 18 may have one visitor, parent or guardian.
The release further states that visitors who meet these exceptions must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms) and at least 13 or older unless seeking medical care.
Novant says exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
The restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system, including:
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
"We encourage all loved ones of our patients to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate," the release said in closing.
