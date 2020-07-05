WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Curbside service isn't just for restaurants--some pediatric doctor's offices are doing it too.

Doctor Tricia Kribbs at Novant Health Arbor Pediatrics said the office started doing appointments right at the car back in March. It was a way to limit the number of patients coming into the office.

The office also does many appointments virtually through Zoom.

She said parents seem to approve.

"This is fabulous because now I don't have to wrestle with 3 children to get them into the office for their exam," said Kribbs, "and we're still getting everything done that we need to do."

Doctors and nurses stay on the phone and away from the cars during hands off parts of the visits, then come over in personal protective equipment when needed.

She said staff has done wellness visits, sick visits and even given vaccines through car windows.

"But occasionally, for example the four year visit has three vaccines, we just didn't feel that that would be safe and so we've actually brought the children in through the back door and into an exam room."

Kribbs said the office started allowing more patients into the building for check-ups and vaccinations this week but she thinks virtual and drive up visits will continue.

"There's some parts of this I would love to maintain after the quarantine," said Kribbs.

RELATED: North Carolina to ease COVID-19 restrictions, enter Phase 1 of reopening Friday

RELATED: Triad hospital worker sings to patients

RELATED: 'I wouldn't want it any other way' | Father-daughter duo saving lives at High Point Regional Medical Center