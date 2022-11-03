Novant Health physician shares how Daylight Saving Time can affect your mood

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6. Dr. Daniel Jobe said the sudden shift in our biological clocks can contribute to depression.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's almost time to change our clocks!

On Sunday, November 6 Daylight Saving Time will end which means we gain an extra hour. While getting more sleep is comforting, Novant Health leaders say the sudden shift in our biological clocks can impact our health and well-being.

Dr. Daniel Jobe an internal medicine physician with Novant Health said losing sunlight in the evening can contribute to depression.

"It can affect various hormone levels in our body and this might lead to mood disorders," said Jobe.

He said there are ways to minimize the impact of the clock shift. People can try to set their clock back 15 minutes every night rather than trying to shift to a full hour at once.

"Other things that might help would be to avoid alcohol and caffeine in the late afternoon and evening hours. Minimize screen time in the evening," said Jobe.

He said the light from our TVs and cell phones could make it harder for our brains to let go of the day and fall asleep.

The lack of sunlight in the evening time can impact our mood, to help, before heading home from work there's one thing you could install.

"You can buy full spectrum lightbulbs that you can install in fixtures and they mimic the light of the sun and perhaps installing those in your workplace and being exposed to that during the day may help your mood," said Jobe.