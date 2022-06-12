Novant Health professionals see an increase in COVID-19, flu, and RSV hospitalizations

Doctors continue to recommend vaccinations and boosters to protect themselves against serious illnesses and hospitalizations.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — COVID-19, flu, and RSV continue to be a great concern for Triad doctors.

Health professionals call it a tripledemic and urge you to be cautious when you're out and about.

Dr. David Priest and health professionals with Novant Health said the flu and RSV typically peak in January or February.

They said the years of masking and social distancing during the COVID pandemic altered the usual seasonality of respiratory infections.

Novant Health is seeing an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV hospitalizations.

110 COVID patients who are either unvaccinated or haven't completed their primary series of shots are being treated.

Doctors continue to recommend vaccinations and boosters to protect themselves against serious illnesses and hospitalizations.

The same goes for the flu shot. If you haven't gotten your flu shot and you're high risk, the time to get the shot is now.

"In addition to protecting against infections both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can protect people from the downstream effects of those infections such as heart attack and stroke. People who are at high risk of complications, particularly those with diabetes high blood pressure, or heart-lung problems are more likely to experience a heart attack or stroke in the week following influenza or a COVID-19 infection," said Dr. Priest.

As for RSV, Dr. Eugene Daugherty a pediatrician with Novant Health said hospitals are full in the pediatric intensive care unit.

He encourages parents to get flu shots for their kids to also help fight against RSV.

"When they're getting this flu infection it seems to be very powerful and is causing significant injury and illness in these otherwise healthy children," said Daugherty.