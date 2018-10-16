WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Novant Health has announced plans to buy the sears store at the Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

The move comes as recently Sears Holdings announced another 142 store closings with three in North Carolina.

“Novant Health purchased the property as part of our long-term growth strategy for strategic growth of Novant Health’s Winston-Salem market. The building will continue to be leased by Sears until 2020,” said Dr. Stephen Motew, SVP & president of Greater Winston-Salem Market.

Last week Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care announced it would open its first state-of-the-art urgent care centers in Winston-Salem in early 2019.

