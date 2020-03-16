WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —
Novant Health in Winston-Salem announced they have limited further visitation in order to protect the health and safety of patients, Monday afternoon.
“To protect the health and safety of patients and team members, Novant Health is further limiting visitation in all acute care facilities in North Carolina,” the hospital said in a press release. “As of Tuesday, March 17, at 8 a.m., patients will be allowed a maximum of two visitors at any given time.” The hospital says entrances and exits to hospitals will be limited to centralize the foot traffic of patients, visitors and team members coming in and out.
And says all nonessential doors will be closed temporarily.
Novant Health says visitors must be immediate family members or designated caregivers and are not to exceed two per patient at a time.
The hospital requires all visitors to be 13 or older unless they need medical care, and says visitors must be healthy with no cough, fever, or flu-like symptoms.
Restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system, including:
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital
Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
The hospital says the restrictions do not apply to those seeking care.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and Novant Health will take additional steps to help control the spread of the virus as necessary,” said Novant Health. “We encourage visitors to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones."
