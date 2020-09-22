'There's no such thing as a safe crowd' | Greensboro doctor warns about health risks for going to sporting events

A possible move to Phase 3 could bring fans back to sporting events but a Novant Health Physician said masks will be crucial to keeping people healthy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Cooper announced a possible return of fans under Phase 3 but a Greensboro doctor is warning people not to let their guards down about the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately there's no such thing as a safe crowd," Novant Health Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Daniel Jobe said.

He said masks will be crucial in keeping people healthy.

"There are a lot of places in a stadium that due to the architecture, people will tend to bunch up," Jobe said.

Jobe said the big problem with stadiums is that even though they have a lot of room for fans to spread out, they're built to bring people together.

That means we all have to think a little differently about how to cheer on our favorite teams safely.

"I would advise people to wear the mask at all times except while you're eating and drinking of course," Jobe said.

Since sporting events can last for hours, it's best to make sure your mask is clean and to bring more than one.

"If you inadvertently contaminate your first mask, you can easily change over to a fresh mask," Jobe said.

He also said not all face coverings are created equally.

"I do advise trying to have masks with at least two layers of cloth," Jobe said.

Many people prefer to wear neck gaiters or plastic face shields but he said those are not as effective.

"The neck gaiters are not really intended to prevent transmission of a virus or any other infection. They're mostly meant to provide sun protection," Jobe said, "Face shields really don't quite have the evidence that masks do and so I'd put out the question, why would you take a chance?"

Health experts recommend keeping your mask on even when it's hot outside, barring any medical conditions.

"I think it's better to be a bit hot and sweaty under the mask than to risk contracting COVID-19 or perhaps giving it to someone else," Jobe said.

Many of us come to games with friends and family members and with that in mind, he said it's important to make sure they're masked appropriately too.

He doesn't want us to lose sight of why we're doing all of this, especially as the nationwide death toll surpassed 200,000 Tuesday.

"It's a way that you can take care of yourself and the people around you," Jobe said.